Ontario government provides Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg $1M for upgrades, repairs

The Ontario government is providing Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with more than $1 million to support critical health-care infrastructure upgrades, repairs and maintenance, the region’s MPP announced Tuesday morning.

Outside the hospital, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced the $1,005,000 in funding is via the government’s $182.6-million investment through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, which helps hospitals maintain and improve infrastructure.

“Creating a better physical environment for patients is critical to their recovery and care experience,” stated Piccini. “This funding will ensure that patients can continue to access the care they need in safe, comfortable environments. These crucial investments will help build the capacity needed to end hallway health care, while ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to improve the quality of care for patients.”

Hospital president and CEO Susan Walsh says the hospital will mark its 18th anniversary of opening later this month. The funding will be used to focus on upgrades to the building’s roof.

“As an 18-year-old structure, it is not surprising that our infrastructure needs are increasing each year,” she said. “We prioritize these carefully and this year we prioritized a much-needed repair of our roof, which is now under way.

“On behalf of our team and our board of directors, and all those who rely on NHH for care, thank you for the continued investment made in NHH through the HIRF and a particular thanks for the investment announced today for 2021/22. We will be applying these dollars directly to the $2.5-million dollar repair and replacement now under way.

"These dollars will directly help to sustain a safe and dry hospital for this community for years to come."

Piccini also announced Community Health Centres of Northumberland will receive $28,250 through the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund. The centre provides a range of programs, including primary care, mental health and addictions services, physical and respiratory therapy and more.

