Ontario provides Lindsay hospital $1.7M for infrastructure upgrades, historic working funds deficits

The Ontario government is providing more than $1.7 million to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay to help cover historic working funds deficits and support infrastructure upgrades.

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott made the announcement on Thursday morning. Of the funding, $804,000 will help cover working funds deficits while $901,731 will support health care infrastructure upgrades, repairs and maintenance for the hospital.

“These crucial investments will help build capacity and ensure our hospitals have the tools they need,” said Scott. “We will continue to support our local hospitals so they can continue to provide the high-quality care residents deserve within their own communities.”

The government says the funding to address working funds deficits is a part of the more than $1.2-billion investment previously announced to help hospitals recover from financial pressures created and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Isfan, the hospital’s president and CEO, says the infrastructure funding will address a number of projects.

“This funding will allow us to complete the replacement of our underground diesel tanks and installation of the new above-ground tank to align with current environmental best practices,” she said. “Through our Pharmacy Clean Room project, we are able to support safe and effective medication delivery for our patients by meeting the required safety standards.”

In a statement, Christine Elliott, deputy premier and Minister of Health, said the funding will increase access to high-quality care for patients and families.

“Upgrading and maintaining hospitals and community health infrastructure is one more way our government is ensuring Ontarians receive the exceptional care when they need it and closer to home,” she said. “These crucial investments will help build the capacity needed to end hallway health care, while ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to improve the quality of care for patients and continue responding to COVID-19.”

