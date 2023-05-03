Menu

Canada

$64M Lotto 6/49 ticket remains unclaimed more than 2 weeks later

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 2:56 pm
Atlantic Lottery is putting out another call for the lucky winner of a $64 million ticket sold in New Brunswick to come forward.

In a social media post Wednesday, the corporation said it was still waiting to hear from the person who bought the winning Gold Ball jackpot ticket, which was sold in Gloucester County for the April 15 draw of Lotto 6/49.

The prize is the largest ever in Atlantic Canada, surpassing a $60-million win in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018. It was also the largest 6/49 jackpot in nearly seven-and-a-half years, though Lotto Max jackpots have reached higher levels.

“We’re waiting by the phone and excited to hear from the winner,” Atlantic Lottery spokesperson Greg Weston told Global News.

Weston said they usually hear from winners within a couple of days of the draw, but it’s “not unheard of” for people to take a bit of extra time to get in touch.

For draw games, winners have a 12-month period from the date of the draw to claim their prize. After 12 months, the money goes into an unclaimed prize fund, which gets redistributed to players through bonus prizes or special draws.

“So, still a long way to go yet before we have to worry about that,” Weston said, adding the record-breaking draw is “hugely exciting” and generating a lot of interest in the community.

More on Canada

“We’re really excited to meet whoever has the ticket and hopefully hand out a big cheque before too long.”

The Gold Ball draw is a relatively new aspect of the Lotto 6/49 game, having been launched in September 2022.

For that draw, a player receives a unique 10-digit Gold Ball draw number, and one number is drawn at random for all Gold Ball draw numbers issued across Canada.

To determine how much is won, there is a draw system that has white balls (worth $1 million each) and one gold ball, which goes up in value each draw until one is selected.

In the case of the April 15 draw, there were only two white balls and one gold ball left, so there was a one-in-three opportunity for the winner to take home $64 million.

According to the Atlantic Lottery website, the winning Gold Ball numbers for the April 15 draw are: 93331474-01. Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket is asked to contact Atlantic Lottery’s customer care centre at 1-800-561-3942.

This comes after another recent record-breaking win, after a New Waterford, N.S., woman won $31 million from a ticket she received for her birthday. At the time, it was the biggest prize won in the Maritimes.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

