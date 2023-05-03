Man charged after 2 people stabbed in downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A young man has been charged in connection with a violent incident that saw two people get stabbed in downtown Edmonton this weekend.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Reilly Fouquette has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police announced the charges in a news release issued Wednesday.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, police responded to a call reporting that multiple people had been stabbed in the area of 101 Street and 103A Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found both a man and woman with injuries and a suspect who they said was holding a knife.

On Wednesday, police said the injured victims are considered to be in stable condition.

Over the weekend, Alberta’s police watchdog said the stabbing suspect was shot by police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it is investigating a shooting involving members of the Edmonton Police Service, which the force said happened during an encounter with a suspect after two people were stabbed.

The incident happened as thousands of people were gathered nearby to take in an Edmonton Oilers playoff game on big-screen TVs.

“Upon arrival, responding officers located an injured man and woman and a suspect brandishing a knife. The suspect would not comply with police direction and an officer subsequently discharged their firearm and struck the suspect,” a news release issued around 3 a.m. Sunday said.

Police did not provide an update on Fouquette’s condition on Wednesday.

–With files from Karen Bartko, Global News