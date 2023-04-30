Weapons complaint shuts down intersection in downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

An interesection in downtown Edmonton was blocked off with police tape after a weapons complaint late Saturday night.

A section of 101 Street and 104 Avenue was cordoned off by police following what the Edmonton Police Service said was “a response to weapons complaint on the street.”

Multiple people suffered injuries, including a male suspect, police said, adding the responding officers were not injured.

“Police would like to assure citizens there is no risk to those in the immediate area,” EPS said.

The incident happened as thousands of people were gathered nearby — in one case, just across the street — to take in the Edmonton Oilers game, in which they won and advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

—More to come…