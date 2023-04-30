Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weapons complaint shuts down intersection in downtown Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 1:46 am
An area of 104 Avenue and 101 Street blocked off with police tape in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. View image in full screen
An area of 104 Avenue and 101 Street blocked off with police tape in downtown Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An interesection in downtown Edmonton was blocked off with police tape after a weapons complaint late Saturday night.

A section of 101 Street and 104 Avenue was cordoned off by police following what the Edmonton Police Service said was “a response to weapons complaint on the street.”

Multiple people suffered injuries, including a male suspect, police said, adding the responding officers were not injured.

“Police would like to assure citizens there is no risk to those in the immediate area,” EPS said.

Trending Now

The incident happened as thousands of people were gathered nearby — in one case, just across the street — to take in the Edmonton Oilers game, in which they won and advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

—More to come…

Advertisement
More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeDowntown Edmontonweapons complaintDowntown Edmonton crimeedmonton weapons complaint
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers