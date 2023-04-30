Edmonton Oilers eliminate L.A. Kings with 5-4 win in Game 6

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-4 road win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night.

The Oilers won the series 4-2. They’ll play the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

The Oilers took an early lead when Evan Bouchard made a deft pass in front to Connor McDavid, who tipped his third of the series past Joonas Korpisalo 1:25 into the game.

Sean Durzi tied it when his point shot skittered under Stuart Skinner’s left pad.

Klim Kostin notched his second of the series later in the first, cutting across the slot and snapping a shot past Korpisalo’s blocker.

The teams combined for three power play goals in the first nine minutes of the second period. Leon Draisail made it 3-1 Oilers with his patented right side one-timer.

The Kings replied with snipes from Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala.

With 9:06 left in the second, Kostin found a loose puck in front and popped home his second of the evening to make it 4-3 Oilers.

The Kings tied it while shorthanded with 12:14 to go in the third.

Skinner fanned on a pass, allowing Phillip Danault to bag a freebie.

Kailer Yamamoto provided the game-winner with 3:03 left in the third, when his long wrister found the top corner on Korpisalo’s blocker side. It was his first goal of the series.

Skinner finished with 40 saves as the Oilers were outshot 44-26. Kostin had two goals and an assist.

Last year, the Oilers went the full seven games to beat the Kings in last year’s first round en route to the Western Conference final.

Edmonton was swept in four straight in that final by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

— With files from The Canadian Press