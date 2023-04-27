Edmonton Oilers, 630 CHED renew broadcast partnership for 3 more years

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers fans will keep turning to 630 CHED for coverage as the team has renewed its broadcast partnership with the station.

For 28 consecutive years, 630 CHED has been the radio play-by-play home for Oilers hockey, said a news release from Corus Entertainment, the parent company of 630 CHED.

Corus, 630 CHED and the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) announced Thursday that the partnership has been renewed for three more years.

Stew MacDonald, president and chief revenue officer with OEG, said he couldn’t be happier to continue the partnership.

“So many iconic moments have been ingrained into Oil Country history on 630 CHED by the best-in-class broadcast team including Bob Stauffer, Jack Michaels, Cam Moon, Reid Wilkins and Rob Brown, and we look forward to creating many more legendary Oilers moments together with this renewed partnership,” said MacDonald.

5:21 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins on what he’s hearing from fans

Oilers coverage will continue with 630 CHED’s play-by-play announcers Jack Michaels and Cam Moon, and commentator Bob Stauffer. Listeners can keep tuning in to Oilers Faceoff Show and Overtime Openline with Reid Wilkins and Rob Brown before and after the show, and Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays, produced by Brenden Escott.

“Bringing every Oilers NHL game to Oil Country hockey fans for almost three decades is in our nature and is part of 630 CHED’s foundation,” said John Vos, regional program director and operations manager for 630 CHED.

Hockey fans can listen to AM 630 CHED or go online for full Oilers coverage.