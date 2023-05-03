OPP recover human remains and vehicle from Lake Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A second vehicle this year, along with human remains, is being recovered from Lake Ontario.

Drivers travelling on Loyalist Parkway, west of Amherstview, can expect to see a large police presence at the Collins Bay boat launch and nearby Lake Ontario.

During the recovery of a vehicle from the lake in January, police divers located another vehicle. During the followup investigation in April, it was determined that this vehicle contained human remains and had been in the water for many years. The identity of the deceased has not been determined.

Divers, assisted by other support units, including OPP urban search and rescue and OPP marine units, will be removing the remains Wednesday and the vehicle will be lifted onto the barge Thursday.

The investigation by members of the Lennox and Addington OPP crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are asked to not stop along Highway 33, as this could pose a safety threat to themselves and other drivers.