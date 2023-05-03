Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP recover human remains and vehicle from Lake Ontario

A second vehicle along with human remains is being recovered from Lake Ontario. As a result, drivers traveling on Loyalist Parkway, west of Amherstview, can expect to see a large police presence at the Collins Bay boat launch and nearby Lake Ontario.
By Nick Lansdown Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 9:02 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second vehicle this year, along with human remains, is being recovered from Lake Ontario.

Drivers travelling on Loyalist Parkway, west of Amherstview, can expect to see a large police presence at the Collins Bay boat launch and nearby Lake Ontario.

During the recovery of a vehicle from the lake in January, police divers located another vehicle. During the followup investigation in April, it was determined that this vehicle contained human remains and had been in the water for many years. The identity of the deceased has not been determined.

Divers, assisted by other support units, including OPP urban search and rescue and OPP marine units, will be removing the remains Wednesday and the vehicle will be lifted onto the barge Thursday.

Trending Now

The investigation by members of the Lennox and Addington OPP crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are asked to not stop along Highway 33, as this could pose a safety threat to themselves and other drivers.

More on Canada
OPPHuman RemainsLake Ontarioremains foundLoyalist Parkwaylake ontario vehicleopp marine units
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers