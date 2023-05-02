Calgary police looking for vehicle involved in northeast hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for information about a northeast hit-and-run on Monday.

Around 1:50 p.m., a silver passenger van was traveling east of 64 Avenue N.E., headed towards the offramp for southbound Deerfoot Trail.

At the same time, a four-door sedan, described as a 2006 to 2012 silver Chevrolet Impala, was traveling west on 64 Avenue N.E. The sedan struck the side of the van while turning onto the southbound Deerfoot Trail offramp.

The sedan continued onto Deerfoot Trail and did not remain on the scene. Police said the front of the sedan may have extensive damage from the collision.

Two young children in the passenger van had minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.