Blue Bombers draft defensive end Anthony Bennett with 8th overall pick

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers used their first selection in the 2023 CFL Draft on a defensive lineman.

The Bombers selected Anthony Bennett from the University of Regina Rams with the eighth overall pick in the Canadian draft.

He’s a 26-year-old, six-foot-one-inch, 229-pound defensive end who originally hails from Florida. He was ranked 16th in the latest CFL Scouting Bureau rankings.

Bennett was both a USports and a Canada West all-star in 2022. He had 38 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception for a touchdown in nine games last season.

His father Charles Bennett is a former NFL defensive end with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys.

It’s the first time the Bombers have used a first round pick on a defensive lineman since they selected Jonathan Kongbo in the 2019 draft.

The Bombers have a total of eight picks in the eight-round draft.

The Ottawa RedBlacks owned the first overall selection and used the top pick on offensive lineman Dontae Bull who’s a six-foot-six-inch 320-pounder from Fresno State. The Victoria, B.C., product was ranked seventh in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings.

Brandon’s Dayton Black was the first Manitoban off the board as he went to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with the sixth overall pick.

Black is an offensive lineman with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. The former member of the Neelin Spartans moved up significantly after being ranked 20th in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings.

The Bombers also snagged a pair of new players in the two-round Global Draft which was held earlier in the day. The Bombers used both their selections on punters.

At eighth overall, the Bombers selected Australian Jamieson Sheahan who recently completed his senior season at the University of California, Berkeley with the Golden Bears.

The Bombers also picked up Bermuda product Karl Schmitz in the second round with the 17th overall selection. Schmitz is already 36 years old and had tryouts with several NFL teams.

The Bombers open rookie camp next Wednesday for quarterbacks and CFL newcomers, while the main training camp begins on Sunday, May 14.