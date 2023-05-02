Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers set to kick off season with training camp around the corner

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 2:18 pm
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can get an early look at the 2023 team later this month when training camp opens at IG Field.

The Bombers will welcome quarterbacks and CFL newcomers for rookie camp beginning May 10, with veteran players set to report three days later to be ready for the main training camp on May 14.

All training camp practices are open to the public, and lead into the team’s two pre-season games — May 27 in Edmonton against the Elks, and June 2 at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers — who were defeated in the Grey Cup final last season by the Toronto Argonauts, after two consecutive championships –kick off their regular season June 9 with a home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Click to play video: 'Blue Bombers connecting with youth in remote, northern Manitoba communities'
Blue Bombers connecting with youth in remote, northern Manitoba communities
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersWinnipeg FootballIG FieldBombers Training Camp
