Blue Bombers set to kick off season with training camp around the corner

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can get an early look at the 2023 team later this month when training camp opens at IG Field.

The Bombers will welcome quarterbacks and CFL newcomers for rookie camp beginning May 10, with veteran players set to report three days later to be ready for the main training camp on May 14.

All training camp practices are open to the public, and lead into the team’s two pre-season games — May 27 in Edmonton against the Elks, and June 2 at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers — who were defeated in the Grey Cup final last season by the Toronto Argonauts, after two consecutive championships –kick off their regular season June 9 with a home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.