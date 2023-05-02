Phony phones: Richmond RCMP issues warning over counterfeit iPhones

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Richmond, B.C., have issued a warning about a scammer peddling phony phones.

In a Tuesday media release, Richmond RCMP said they were investigating two fraudulent cellphone sales, both of which had been arranged through Facebook Marketplace.

In both cases, the buyers agreed to meet the seller in person to view and purchase the latest generation of iPhone, according to police.

In both cases, police said, the buyer viewed an authentic phone, but after they had paid the seller the real item was swapped for a counterfeit phone through “a sleight of hand.

“Everyone likes to save money and finding a good deal can be very enticing,” Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

“The vast majority of transactions are seamless and proceed without any issues. We simply wish to remind the community that there are some bad actors that do not have your best interests at heart.”

In the wake of the scams, Richmond RCMP is offering the following tips for online shoppers: