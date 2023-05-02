Phony phones: Richmond RCMP issues warning over counterfeit iPhones

Police in Richmond, B.C., have issued a warning about a scammer peddling phony phones.
In a Tuesday media release, Richmond RCMP said they were investigating two fraudulent cellphone sales, both of which had been arranged through Facebook Marketplace.
In both cases, the buyers agreed to meet the seller in person to view and purchase the latest generation of iPhone, according to police.
In both cases, police said, the buyer viewed an authentic phone, but after they had paid the seller the real item was swapped for a counterfeit phone through “a sleight of hand.
“Everyone likes to save money and finding a good deal can be very enticing,” Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.
“The vast majority of transactions are seamless and proceed without any issues. We simply wish to remind the community that there are some bad actors that do not have your best interests at heart.”
In the wake of the scams, Richmond RCMP is offering the following tips for online shoppers:
- Select a very public location to meet with potential buyers or sellers. Public areas are generally safeguarded by security cameras and other patrons nearby.
- Choose sellers or buyers with positive selling or buying history if possible. Newly created accounts, typically on Facebook Marketplace should be viewed cautiously.
- Use good common sense – if a deal is too good to be true, then perhaps it is.
- Carrying large amounts of cash also carries risk. Our detachment has a safe transaction area in our lobby where transactions may be conducted. Please check with your local police detachment if they offer such a provision in your area. If a buyer or seller refuses to meet at such a location, as it benefits the safety of both parties, consider avoiding the transaction altogether.
- ‘Invasion of privacy’: Women say they found a hidden camera in bathroom of B.C. Airbnb
- For second time, William Sandeson appeals conviction in Taylor Samson murder
- ‘I apologize to everyone,’ Ontario man says at sentencing for throwing gravel at prime minister
- ‘Zero leads’: Shooter vanishes after killing 5 neighbours, say Texas police
Comments