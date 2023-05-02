Peterborough police seek stranger who offered ride to child walking to school

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for an unknown woman who reportedly offered a child a ride on Tuesday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded after a 10-year-old student reported that while they were walking to Edmison Heights Public School, they were approached by an unknown woman in a car who offered a ride.
The incident occurred in the area of Royal Drive and Marina Boulevard.
Police say the child declined and reported the incident to a trusted adult.
Trending Now
The woman in the vehicle was described as possibly in her 60s with short white/grey hair. She was driving a white sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- ‘Invasion of privacy’: Women say they found a hidden camera in bathroom of B.C. Airbnb
- For second time, William Sandeson appeals conviction in Taylor Samson murder
- ‘I apologize to everyone,’ Ontario man says at sentencing for throwing gravel at prime minister
- ‘Zero leads’: Shooter vanishes after killing 5 neighbours, say Texas police
Comments