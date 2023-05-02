Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek stranger who offered ride to child walking to school

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 4:02 pm
Peterborough police are investigating a report a woman in a car approached a child offering a ride on May 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a report a woman in a car approached a child offering a ride on May 2, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for an unknown woman who reportedly offered a child a ride on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded after a 10-year-old student reported that while they were walking to Edmison Heights Public School, they were approached by an unknown woman in a car who offered a ride.

The incident occurred in the area of Royal Drive and Marina Boulevard.

Police say the child declined and reported the incident to a trusted adult.

The woman in the vehicle was described as possibly in her 60s with short white/grey hair. She was driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

