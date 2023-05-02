Peterborough police seek stranger who offered ride to child walking to school

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for an unknown woman who reportedly offered a child a ride on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded after a 10-year-old student reported that while they were walking to Edmison Heights Public School, they were approached by an unknown woman in a car who offered a ride.

The incident occurred in the area of Royal Drive and Marina Boulevard.

Police say the child declined and reported the incident to a trusted adult.

The woman in the vehicle was described as possibly in her 60s with short white/grey hair. She was driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.