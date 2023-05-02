Menu

Crime

N.S. man facing human trafficking charges involving 5 victims, including youths

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. workshop seeks to improve resources for human trafficking survivors'
N.S. workshop seeks to improve resources for human trafficking survivors
Nova Scotia has the highest rates of human trafficking in the country and on Thursday a workshop was held to find ways to improve services for victims and survivors. More than 100 people took part in the event, called Breaking Barriers. Alexa MacLean reports – Aug 11, 2022
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges, as part of a human trafficking investigation in the Halifax region involving five victims — some of whom were youths.

Halifax Regional Police said they received a report “of human trafficking that was occurring in the region” in January of this year.

On April 28, investigators searched a residence in Halifax, arrested a suspect and seized some electronic devices, police said in a news release.

Adam Ray Greenlaw, 40, has been charged in relation to incidents that happened between May 2021 and April 2023.

According to police, he is charged with:

  • Trafficking in persons (x2)
  • Human trafficking for material benefit (x2)
  • Human trafficking for material benefit of a young person
  • Sexual assault (x5)
  • Sexual interference (x2)
  • Procuring of a young person (x2)
  • Procuring
  • Advertising sexual services
  • Printing and publishing of child pornography
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Unlawful confinement
  • Uttering threats

Greenlaw is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

Halifax Regional Police encourage anyone who is the victim of human trafficking, or know a victim, to reach out for support. The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is available 24/7 at 902-449-2425. People can also call 911 if there is an immediate concern, or Crime Stoppers.

“Members of the Human Trafficking Team will work with community partners to support victims, address their specific needs and get them to safety,” police noted.

“Victims will be treated with dignity and respect and their safety will remain our primary goal. We want to assure victims that the decision to participate in the investigation is theirs and we will respect their wishes.”

Click to play video: 'Human Trafficking in Atlantic Canada'
Human Trafficking in Atlantic Canada
Sexual AssaultHuman TraffickingHalifax crimeSexual InterferenceNS crimeHalifax human traffickingNS human traffickingIntegrated Human Trafficking Team
