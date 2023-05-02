N.S. man facing human trafficking charges involving 5 victims, including youths

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges, as part of a human trafficking investigation in the Halifax region involving five victims — some of whom were youths.

Halifax Regional Police said they received a report “of human trafficking that was occurring in the region” in January of this year.

On April 28, investigators searched a residence in Halifax, arrested a suspect and seized some electronic devices, police said in a news release.

Adam Ray Greenlaw, 40, has been charged in relation to incidents that happened between May 2021 and April 2023.

According to police, he is charged with:

Trafficking in persons (x2)

Human trafficking for material benefit (x2)

Human trafficking for material benefit of a young person

Sexual assault (x5)

Sexual interference (x2)

Procuring of a young person (x2)

Procuring

Advertising sexual services

Printing and publishing of child pornography

Assault with a weapon

Unlawful confinement

Uttering threats

Greenlaw is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Police encourage anyone who is the victim of human trafficking, or know a victim, to reach out for support. The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team is available 24/7 at 902-449-2425. People can also call 911 if there is an immediate concern, or Crime Stoppers.

“Members of the Human Trafficking Team will work with community partners to support victims, address their specific needs and get them to safety,” police noted.

“Victims will be treated with dignity and respect and their safety will remain our primary goal. We want to assure victims that the decision to participate in the investigation is theirs and we will respect their wishes.”