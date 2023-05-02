Menu

Crime

28-year-old Regina man arrested, charged following death of Kihaw Fox

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 1:38 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A Regina man faces charges in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman from the Piapot First Nation. File / Getty
A 28-year-old man from Regina was arrested and charged after police located an injured woman inside a house in Punnichy, Sask.

The Punnichy RCMP arrested Ethan Sunshine on the George Gordon First Nation in connection to the death of 31-year-old Kihaw Fox from the Piapot First Nation.

Read more: Regina man facing charges after holding three people against their will

According to a release, the incident occurred on April 22. Punnichy RCMP received a report around 4:30 a.m. of an injured woman at an area residence.

“Officers immediately responded and located an injured female inside the residence,” police stated. “She was later declared deceased by STARS at the scene … her family has been notified and victim services offered to them.”

Read more: Human remains discovered at Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill

Shortly after, Punnichy RCMP arrested Ethan Sunshine on George Gordon First Nation. No additional public safety risk was identified.

Sunshine faces charges of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police stated that Sunshine appeared in court in Punnichy on April 25.

Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationSTARSPunnichy RCMPGeorge Gordon First NationPunnichyPIAPOT FIRST NATION
