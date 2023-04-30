Menu

Crime

Regina man facing charges after holding three people against their will

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 4:47 pm
A Regina male is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a string of violent offences.
A Regina male is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a string of violent offences. File / Global News
A Regina man is facing 18 charges after a string of violent acts over the last two weeks, including three incidents where people were held against their will, according to Regina Police.

On Tuesday, April 18, police responded to an adult male being held against his will, and later shot inside a residence in the 1200 block of Angus Street.

Two days later on April 20, police received a report that an adult female had also been assaulted and held against her will inside a residence in the 1200 block of Angus Street.

Both victims were transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for their injuries.

The next day on April 21, police continued the investigation in the 1200 block of Retallack Street. While police were on the scene, another shot was fired inside. Police then found another woman being held against her will.

After the Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived, police say through negotiation, several people exited the residence and were taken into custody. The female victim was released.

Police searched the building and recovered multiple firearms, ammunition and body armour.

Owen Burhof, a 36-year-old from Regina has been charged on a number of offences including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, armed robbery, and more.

Burhof made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, April 24.

CrimeRCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina PoliceSaskatchewan RCMPAngus StreetAngus Street Police
