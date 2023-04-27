Human remains discovered at Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities are investigating to determine the identity of human remains discovered at the Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill.

Pierceland RCMP responded to a call of the discovery on the afternoon of April 21. Pierceland RCMP secured the human remains and an extensive search of the area was completed by Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes with negative results.

“A forensic autopsy was completed on Monday April 24th, 2023, in Saskatoon,” police stated. “The results of this autopsy have eliminated recent missing persons from the area.”

Police said the Saskatchewan RCMP historical case unit (HCU) has now taken over the file.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan RCMP HCU, the missing person co-ordinator, the Saskatchewan Coroners Office, Pierceland RCMP, the Big Island Lake Cree Nation, and the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains, along with co-operation from the families of missing persons, will continue to investigate to determine the identity of the found remains.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about this case to call the Pierceland RCMP Detachment (306) 839-3330 or your local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at saskcrimestoppers.com.