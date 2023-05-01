Menu

Crime

Vancouver police search for man missing since early Saturday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:01 pm
Anyone with information on Irshaad Ikbal's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. View image in full screen
Anyone with information on Irshaad Ikbal's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. Vancouver police
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from the city’s downtown since early Saturday morning.

Irshaad Ikbal, 36, was last seen near the Plaza of Nations on Pacific Boulevard around 2 a.m., when he became separated from a group of friends.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Police said his disappearance is out of character, and that his family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Vancouver police have released two photos of him, including an image from a security camera on the night of his disappearance, in the hopes that someone might recognize him.

Ikbal is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 155 pounds with a medium build. He has short black hair, hazel eyes and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with a pink and blue pattern, light blue and ripped denim jeans and white Converse high-top shoes.

Anyone who was with Ikbal early Saturday morning or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

