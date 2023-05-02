Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans’ patience will be tested in CFL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have to practice some patience while taking in Tuesday night’s Canadian Football League draft.

That’s because, as of Tuesday morning, once the Ticats make their first round selection (sixth overall) the team is not slated to pick again until the fourth round (29th overall).

Hamilton also holds picks 31, 40, 64 and 67 in the eight round draft, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

The Ottawa Redblacks will select first overall, followed by the Edmonton Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes.

Montreal also holds the seventh overall pick, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions will pick eighth and ninth, respectively.

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts are the only team without a first round pick. The Argos’ first selection will come at No. 16 overall.

The 2023 CFL Draft arrives two days after the National Football League draft wrapped up in Kansas City where a record five Canadian players were selected.

Syracuse University offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron was the top player listed in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s latest ranking of draft eligible players, but the native of Victoriaville, Que., was taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round on Friday night.

In fact, the top five players on the CFL Scouting Bureau’s spring ranking were drafted by NFL teams.

Players who have a chance to go first overall in the CFL Draft include Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull, Southern Utah defensive lineman Francis Bemiy, Pittsburgh receiver Jared Wayne, Texas Christian University defensive lineman Lwal Uguak, and Penn State defensive back Johnathan Sutherland.