Darren Flutie to be named to Tiger-Cat Wall of Honour

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be honouring yet another member of the 1999 Grey Cup championship team.

Wide receiver Darren Flutie will be named to the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field during their game Aug. 17 against the Edmonton Elks.

Flutie was with the Ticats between 1998 and 2002, and was named a CFL East Division All-Star in 1998 and 1999, and a CFL All-Star in 1999.

The five-foot-10, 184-pound Boston College product ranks among the Tiger-Cats’ all-time leaders in various categories, including sixth in receiving yards, sixth in receptions (405), seventh in single-season receiving yards and fifth in single-season receptions.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour alongside 25 other incredibly deserving men, including my 1999 Grey Cup teammates Joe Montford, Rob Hitchcock and Danny McManus,” said Flutie. “I want to thank Caretaker Bob Young and the rest of the Tiger-Cats ownership group, my teammates, coaches and the incredibly passionate Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans.”

Young, the caretaker of the Tiger-Cats, said Flutie’s “work ethic, determination and exceptional pass-catching ability embodied exactly what it means to be an all-time Hamilton Tiger-Cat.”

“He is one of the best receivers to ever put on a black and gold jersey and it’s only fitting that he’ll take his place on the Wall of Honour, alongside 25 other legendary Tiger-Cats,” he said.