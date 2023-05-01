Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor

Send this page to someone via email

A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.

Crown prosecutor Adam May, a specialized prosecutor with Alberta Justice, says Brewster Inc. was convicted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to mandate seatbelts and for failing to control hazards.

May says Brewster has been asked to pay $475,000 in fines.

Portions of the fine would go to the University of Alberta, STARS Air Ambulance and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

Brewster was initially charged with eight counts under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, but May says the other charges were withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.

Three people were killed and 14 sustained life-threatening injuries after the tour bus lost control on the road to the Athabasca Glacier, about 100 kilometres from Jasper, on July 18, 2020.