Crime

Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 5:56 pm
Tour bus operator charged in deadly Columbia Icefield rollover
A tour bus operator has been charged in the deadly rollover at the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park nearly two years ago and more charges could be on the way. The Alberta government says that Brewster faces eight charges under the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act – May 14, 2022
A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.

Crown prosecutor Adam May, a specialized prosecutor with Alberta Justice, says Brewster Inc. was convicted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to mandate seatbelts and for failing to control hazards.

May says Brewster has been asked to pay $475,000 in fines.

Read more: RCMP investigation complete: Prosecutors have report on fatal Icefield bus rollover

Portions of the fine would go to the University of Alberta, STARS Air Ambulance and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

Brewster was initially charged with eight counts under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, but May says the other charges were withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.

Three people were killed and 14 sustained life-threatening injuries after the tour bus lost control on the road to the Athabasca Glacier, about 100 kilometres from Jasper, on July 18, 2020.

JasperJasper National ParkJasper bus rolloverJasper Icefield RolloverJasper rolloverJasper tour bus rolloverjasper national park rollover
© 2023 The Canadian Press

