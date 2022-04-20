Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigation complete: Prosecutors have report on fatal Icefield bus rollover

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park' No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park
WATCH (July 18, 2021): One year after a tour bus rolled over at the Columbia Icefields in Jasper National Park, killing three and injuring 14, victims still don't have answers. One year after the horrific crash, Sarah Komadina spoke with those who are still dealing with the trauma of the day – Jul 18, 2021

A final RCMP report into the fatal rollover of an all-terrain tour bus at the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains is in the hands of prosecutors.

Three people were killed and 14 others had life-threatening injuries after the red-and-white Ice Explorer lost control on the road to the Athabasca Glacier, about 100 kilometres southeast of Jasper, Alta., on July 18, 2020.

Read more: Results of investigation into fatal Columbia Icefields rollover expected in the fall: RCMP

The bus with 27 people on board rolled about 50 metres down a moraine embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

The RCMP has not released its report into the rollover. It was initially promised by the spring of last year, then was pushed to the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“The primary part of our investigation is complete and right now it is in front of the Alberta Crown prosecutor’s office for review,” Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Wednesday.

“They have it. It’s hard to say a timeline. It’s rather dynamic. They may come back to us with additional questions but right now that’s where it’s at.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator' More survivors of Columbia Icefield rollover file lawsuit against tour operator

The Crown will determine if the evidence warrants any criminal charges.

There have been two civil lawsuits filed on behalf of people on the bus that day. Some plaintiffs have expressed concern about the delays in finding out what happened.

Read more: Columbia Icefield tour bus company relaunches with seatbelts nearly a year after fatal Alberta crash

“Obviously there’s a lot of public interest in this particular investigation — and rightfully so. I can certainly understand why people want answers,” Savinkoff said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a couple of years but these situations are extraordinarily dynamic and we have to do it right the first time. We’ll hopefully have the answers everybody would like in the future.”

Tours of the Icefield resumed last year. Seatbelts have been added to the tour buses, and changes to driver training and road maintenance have been made.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta RCMP tagJasper tagRocky Mountains tagFatal Rollover tagColumbia Icefield tagAthabasca Glacier tagAlberta Crown prosecutor tagIce Explorer tagice bus rollover tagicefield bus tagicefield tours tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers