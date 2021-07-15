Results of investigation into fatal Colombia Icefields rollover expected in the fall: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nearly a year after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over and killed three people on the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., police say the results of the investigation will take a few more months.

On Thursday, RCMP issued a media release saying the general investigation section’s report should be expected in the fall.

Read more: Columbia Icefield tour bus company relaunches with seatbelts nearly a year after fatal Alberta crash

On July 18, 2020, a glacier sightseeing bus rolled off a road on its way to the Athabasca Glacier at the Columbia Icefield.

The bus rolled about 50 metres down an embankment and came to rest on its roof.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 27 people on board at the time and 14 of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Edmonton man recalls comforting victims of fatal Jasper bus crash

In December, RCMP said it would be at least spring before the investigation into the rollover was completed.