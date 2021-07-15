Menu

Canada

Results of investigation into fatal Colombia Icefields rollover expected in the fall: RCMP

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 15, 2021 11:47 am
Pictures taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. View image in full screen
Pictures taken at the Columbia Icefield in Alberta Saturday, July 18, 2020, the same day an off-road bus rolled, killing three people and injuring several others. Courtesy, Susan Andrew

Nearly a year after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over and killed three people on the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., police say the results of the investigation will take a few more months.

On Thursday, RCMP issued a media release saying the general investigation section’s report should be expected in the fall.

On July 18, 2020, a glacier sightseeing bus rolled off a road on its way to the Athabasca Glacier at the Columbia Icefield.

The bus rolled about 50 metres down an embankment and came to rest on its roof.

There were 27 people on board at the time and 14 of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

In December, RCMP said it would be at least spring before the investigation into the rollover was completed.

