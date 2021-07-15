Results of investigation into fatal Colombia Icefields rollover expected in the fall: RCMP

Nearly a year after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over and killed three people on the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., police say the results of the investigation will take a few more months.
On Thursday, RCMP issued a media release saying the general investigation section’s report should be expected in the fall.
Read more: Columbia Icefield tour bus company relaunches with seatbelts nearly a year after fatal Alberta crash
On July 18, 2020, a glacier sightseeing bus rolled off a road on its way to the Athabasca Glacier at the Columbia Icefield.
The bus rolled about 50 metres down an embankment and came to rest on its roof.
There were 27 people on board at the time and 14 of them suffered life-threatening injuries.
In December, RCMP said it would be at least spring before the investigation into the rollover was completed.
