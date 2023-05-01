Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton gets 2 dedicated transit police teams amid violence surge

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 6:15 pm
Inside an Edmonton LRT station View image in full screen
Inside an Edmonton LRT station. Dave Carels/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service announced Monday that, as of that day, 18 officers will be redeployed to the city’s LRT system to help with public and transit safety.

Two dedicated teams will be created to supplement the supports already in place by the Healthy Streets Operation Centre, Community Policing Branch Beats and City of Edmonton Community/Transit Peace Officers.

“This is a co-ordinated and strategic response to deal with the increased levels of violent crime on Edmonton’s public transit,” said police Chief Dale McPhee. “The goal is to create safer spaces for all transit users and encourage pro-social behaviour within and around Edmonton transit locations.”

Trending Now

Edmonton has seen a spike in violent crime in and around its transit systems in the last several months – something the city has been working with police and community organizations to fix.

An Ipsos poll released in March also showed that Edmontonians are the most concerned about transit safety compared with other major cities across Canada.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeTransitLRTViolent crimeTransit SafetyEdmonton Transit SafetyEdmonton Transit Authority
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers