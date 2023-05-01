Edmonton gets 2 dedicated transit police teams amid violence surge

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service announced Monday that, as of that day, 18 officers will be redeployed to the city’s LRT system to help with public and transit safety.

Two dedicated teams will be created to supplement the supports already in place by the Healthy Streets Operation Centre, Community Policing Branch Beats and City of Edmonton Community/Transit Peace Officers.

“This is a co-ordinated and strategic response to deal with the increased levels of violent crime on Edmonton’s public transit,” said police Chief Dale McPhee. “The goal is to create safer spaces for all transit users and encourage pro-social behaviour within and around Edmonton transit locations.”

Edmonton has seen a spike in violent crime in and around its transit systems in the last several months – something the city has been working with police and community organizations to fix.

An Ipsos poll released in March also showed that Edmontonians are the most concerned about transit safety compared with other major cities across Canada.