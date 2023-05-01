Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire significantly damages lobster fishery on Grand Manan, N.B.

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 4:58 pm
A fire has caused significant damage to a lobster fishery in Grand Manan. View image in full screen
A fire has caused significant damage to a lobster fishery in Grand Manan. Bill Burns / Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A significant fire has damaged a lobster fishery on Grand Manan, N.B.

Mayor Bonnie Morse said the Special K Fisheries caught fire early in the day on Monday, adding it appears everyone inside made it out of the fire OK.

“Which is obviously the main thing,” she said. “This is a pretty significant fire so they have their hands full up there.”

The island is isolated and cannot call on mutual aid to assist in fires or significant events. “We are on our own,” Morse said.

Mayor Bonnie Morse says the lobster fishery is one of the bigger employers so any damage will be devastating.Bill Burns / Submitted View image in full screen
Mayor Bonnie Morse says the lobster fishery is one of the bigger employers so any damage will be devastating.Bill Burns / Submitted.

The ferry was also delayed at several points throughout the day due to the dock’s proximity to the fire.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Morse said she hasn’t been able to get an update from the fire department yet, adding that crews will likely be there for several more hours.

The lobster fishery is one of the major employers on the island.

“I think that Grand Manan is made up of small businesses and particularly small fishing businesses and they were a significant employer in the fishing industry,” she said in an interview.

“So, any time you see a loss in the community like this, it is obviously devastating for the families and for the people involved.”

More on Canada
FireFire Departmentlobsterlobster fisheryFisheryGrand Manangrand manan firegrand manan fishery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers