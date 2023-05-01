Fire significantly damages lobster fishery on Grand Manan, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A significant fire has damaged a lobster fishery on Grand Manan, N.B.

Mayor Bonnie Morse said the Special K Fisheries caught fire early in the day on Monday, adding it appears everyone inside made it out of the fire OK.

“Which is obviously the main thing,” she said. “This is a pretty significant fire so they have their hands full up there.”

The island is isolated and cannot call on mutual aid to assist in fires or significant events. “We are on our own,” Morse said.

View image in full screen Mayor Bonnie Morse says the lobster fishery is one of the bigger employers so any damage will be devastating.Bill Burns / Submitted.

The ferry was also delayed at several points throughout the day due to the dock’s proximity to the fire.

Morse said she hasn’t been able to get an update from the fire department yet, adding that crews will likely be there for several more hours.

The lobster fishery is one of the major employers on the island.

“I think that Grand Manan is made up of small businesses and particularly small fishing businesses and they were a significant employer in the fishing industry,” she said in an interview.

“So, any time you see a loss in the community like this, it is obviously devastating for the families and for the people involved.”