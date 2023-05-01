Menu

Sports

Jets’ second-rounder Chibrikov signs entry level deal, Moose tryout

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 4:25 pm
The Winnipeg Jets’ second-round pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the team.

Nikita Chibrikov, 20, signed the deal Monday, which has an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000. The Russian player also signed a professional tryout contract with the Manitoba Moose, and will join the team for the rest of their playoff campaign.

Selected by the Jets 50th overall, Chibrikov spent this past season in three Russian leagues, including the top-flight Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he recorded two points and eight penalty minutes in 31 games with Spartak Moscow.

Chibrivok also has represented Russia international on numerous occasions, and served as captain for the silver medal-winning Russian team at the 2021 U-18 World Championships.

John Shannon on Winnipeg Jets future after first-round loss

 

