Crime

Three-time Burnaby restaurant arsonist sentenced to nearly five years behind bars

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:48 pm
A gavel sits on the desk of the clerk during a House of Commons Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tues. Oct. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A gavel sits on the desk of the clerk during a House of Commons Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tues. Oct. 4, 2022. A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to time behind bars for setting two Burnaby, B.C. restaurants on fire in 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
A prolific Burnaby restaurant arsonist who caused more than $550,000 in damage three years ago has been sentenced to nearly five months behind bars.

Steven Sorenson was convicted of three counts of arson in B.C. Supreme Court in November and sentenced on April 21, with a three-year probation order effective upon his release.

“This sentencing is the conclusion of a difficult and painstaking investigation that involved a significant amount of video evidence,” said Burnaby RCMP investigator Sgt. Aly Mohan in a Monday news release.

“Throughout this investigation, our officers remained dedicated to identifying and locating a suspect and gathering sufficient evidence to secure charges.”

Sorenson, 50, set fire to a Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant on Kingsway near Royal Oak Avenue early in the morning on April 11, 2020. The two fires caused extensive damage to both businesses.

Seven months later, he targeted the same sushi restaurant, lighting it ablaze on Nov. 13, 2020.

