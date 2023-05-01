Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seize weapons and stolen property at two encampments

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 12:39 pm
A picture of stolen property at one of the encampments in southeast Calgary. View image in full screen
A picture of stolen property at one of the encampments in southeast Calgary. Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police said they have seized weapons and stolen property at two “significant” encampments in the city’s southeast.

In a news release on Monday, officers said the seizures were done on two separate occasions over the past two weeks.

On April 19, officers said they discovered a John Deere Gator utility vehicle at an encampment near 58 Avenue S.E. and Burbank Road S.E. Police said the vehicle was in the bushes under a tarp camouflaged with wood.

This prompted police to search the area which led to the discovery of “copious amounts” of stolen property and weapons, including:

  • John Deere Gator, worth approximately $45,000
  • John Deere Blower, worth approximately $85,000
  • Cervelo S5 Bike
  • Airsoft handgun
  • Backpacker Airsoft handgun
  • Stoeger Airsoft rifle with scope

Police said the stolen John Deere equipment was returned to their rightful owners. No arrests related to this incident have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 25, police located a beverage container with what seemed like bullet holes hanging in the trees on the east side of 5800 block of Deerfoot Trail S.E. Officers searched the nearby area and uncovered several encampments, according to the news release.

Trending Now

The first encampment contained a stolen John Deere and a wire-stripping operation for reselling stolen copper wire.

There were several stolen items police seized across the several encampments, including:

  • two Airsoft guns
  • one replica Glock handgun
  • one rifle with scope
  • seven knives
  • five throwing axes that were laying near a practice target
  • two dirt bike motorcycles

The motorcycles have been returned to their rightful owners.

Two people were taken into custody and charged in relation to the stolen motorcycles. One person was charged in relation to the stolen John Deere.

Another person was located but charges have not yet been laid.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgaryStolen Propertycalgary encampmentsstolen property calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers