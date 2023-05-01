Menu

Fire

Underground fire breaks out at Nova Scotia’s Donkin coal mine, stop-work order issued

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Reopened N.S. coal mine raises safety worries, climate pledge doubts'
Reopened N.S. coal mine raises safety worries, climate pledge doubts
There are new questions over just how committed Canada is to climate action, as the Donkin underground coal mine in Nova Scotia reopens. Ross Lord looks at the concerns about worker safety and the environment. – Sep 15, 2022
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour says it has issued a stop-work order following a fire at the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.

The department says in a tweet that the fire, which broke out Sunday in the underground mine, is under control and no injuries were reported.

It says no workers were underground at the time of the incident.

The mine resumed operations last year after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated government stop-work orders.

In January, it was revealed that owners Kameron Coal Management Ltd. had been cited for a lengthy list of safety violations since the operation reopened in mid-September.

Trending Now

The violations ranged from an unqualified employee doing electrical work and the use of an unapproved ventilation control device to the improper storage of compressed gas cylinders.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

