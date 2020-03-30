Menu

Canada

Owners of Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine permanently close underground operation 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2020 11:51 am
Workers repair the road leading to the Donkin coal mine in Donkin, N.S., on December 13, 2004.
Workers repair the road leading to the Donkin coal mine in Donkin, N.S., on December 13, 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The owners of Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine are permanently closing the underground operation.

In a statement released today, Kameron Collieries ULC says it’s ceasing production operations due to “adverse geologic conditions in the mine.”

READ MORE: Stop work order partially lifted at Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine

The company says the mine will not be sealed and will be maintained by a small staff to ventilate and keep the facility free of water.

Spokesman Paul McEachern says about 100 mine staff are being laid off while about five workers are being kept on to maintain the mine.

READ MORE: Cape Breton coal mine to reopen rock face where small methane fire broke out

The move comes after a section of the underground mine known as “Tailgate” experienced two roof collapses within a two-week period last month – no one was hurt in either incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest rockfalls followed a roof collapse in July 2019, as well as two other rockfalls in December 2018.

“The company is disappointed these circumstances compelled them to make this decision and wishes to thank its dedicated workforce and the local community who supported this important investment in the region,” Kameron Collieries said in a statement on Monday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia mines minister says safety a priority after rockfall at Donkin Mine

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
