Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia mines minister says safety a priority after rockfall at Donkin Mine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 1:50 pm
Workers repair the road leading to the Donkin coal mine in Donkin, N.S., on Monday Dec. 13, 2004. Nova Scotia's Labour Department is reporting another rockfall at the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.
Workers repair the road leading to the Donkin coal mine in Donkin, N.S., on Monday Dec. 13, 2004. Nova Scotia's Labour Department is reporting another rockfall at the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s minister of energy and mines says the province is working to ensure the safety of the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton following a recent rockfall.

Derek Mombourquette says the Labour Department is following up with investigators on site to make sure the coal mine is in compliance with regulations.

READ MORE: Labour Department investigating weekend roof collapse in Cape Breton mine

The province issued a stop-work order on Monday for one of two sections of the mine after a rockfall last weekend blocked one of the underground intersections. No one was hurt.

Mine owner Kameron Collieries was ordered to clean up the area of the rockfall and to submit an assessment of what happened that includes a proposal for corrective measures.

READ MORE: Cape Breton coal mine to reopen rock face where small methane fire broke out

A Labour Department official had said the collapse was about four metres thick.

Story continues below advertisement

Mombourquette says while the mine is an economic opportunity for his riding, safety should be the top priority.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Cape Bretonderek mombourquettedonkin mineLabour DepartmentKameron Collieries
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.