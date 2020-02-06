Nova Scotia mines minister says safety a priority after rockfall at Donkin Mine

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s minister of energy and mines says the province is working to ensure the safety of the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton following a recent rockfall.

Derek Mombourquette says the Labour Department is following up with investigators on site to make sure the coal mine is in compliance with regulations.

READ MORE: Labour Department investigating weekend roof collapse in Cape Breton mine

The province issued a stop-work order on Monday for one of two sections of the mine after a rockfall last weekend blocked one of the underground intersections. No one was hurt.

Mine owner Kameron Collieries was ordered to clean up the area of the rockfall and to submit an assessment of what happened that includes a proposal for corrective measures.

READ MORE: Cape Breton coal mine to reopen rock face where small methane fire broke out

A Labour Department official had said the collapse was about four metres thick.

Story continues below advertisement

Mombourquette says while the mine is an economic opportunity for his riding, safety should be the top priority.