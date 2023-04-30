Man tried to assault Toronto subway worker at busy station: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after police officers chased him up Toronto’s Yonge Street following an attempted assault reported inside a subway station.

Toronto police said they were called to Bloor-Yonge subway station just before midday on Sunday after reports a man was “trying to assault” a Toronto transit worker.

When they arrived at the station, officers found the man who ran, with police following on foot. Toronto police said he was arrested northbound on Yonge Street.

Trains bypassed the subway station for a period when the attempted assault was reported.

It was not immediately clear what the alleged assault involved, but police said no injuries had been reported.