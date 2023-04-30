Man tried to assault Toronto subway worker at busy station: police

A man has been arrested after police officers chased him up Toronto’s Yonge Street following an attempted assault reported inside a subway station.
Toronto police said they were called to Bloor-Yonge subway station just before midday on Sunday after reports a man was “trying to assault” a Toronto transit worker.
When they arrived at the station, officers found the man who ran, with police following on foot. Toronto police said he was arrested northbound on Yonge Street.
Trending Now
Trains bypassed the subway station for a period when the attempted assault was reported.
It was not immediately clear what the alleged assault involved, but police said no injuries had been reported.
More on Crime
- Body of missing 8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, 3rd suspect charged
- Missing 8-year-old Edmonton girl believed to be dead, 1st-degree murder charges laid
- U.S. man shot by neighbour while using leaf blower in his own yard, police say
- Dad of U.K. suicide victim seeks justice after Toronto man allegedly sold lethal substance
Comments