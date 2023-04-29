Highway 99 closed in both directions south of Squamish due to vehicle crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A vehicle collision closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway south of Squamish, B.C., Saturday.

According to the RCMP, a two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

“It has been reported that a motorcycle and a car are involved and there are reports of injuries,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Story continues below advertisement

0:26 One dead in multi semi-truck crash on Highway 1 near Hope

Saunderson said the RCMP does not have current information on the status of injuries.

DriveBC is now reporting an estimated time of reopening at 2 p.m.

No detours are available.

Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Services for more information.