Public tip leads to arrest of theft suspect: Vernon RCMP

A tip from the public led to the arrest of a wanted man this week, say Vernon RCMP.

Police say Scott Robert Page of Calgary was arrested in Revelstoke on Thursday, with the 33-year-old’s capture coming two days after RCMP asked the public to help solve two business thefts from last week.

The business thefts happened in Vernon on Monday, April 17, in the city’s north end. The first happened along the 4900 block of 27th Avenue, with the second happening along the 2200 block of 58th Avenue.

“As officers arrived at the location, they encountered the suspect leaving the business and attempted to arrest him,” RCMP said in a press release on April 25.

“The man ignored police directions, got into a pickup truck and fled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several pedestrians and vehicles.”

The vehicle was described as a stolen grey 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with an Alberta license plate.

In that same press release, RCMP asked for public assistance, and included a surveillance photo of the suspect.

“On Thursday, April 27th, acting on a tip from a member of the public who saw the bulletin, RCMP officers in Revelstoke located the stolen truck and suspect,” said Vernon RCMP. “The man was arrested safely and without incident.”

“We want to express our appreciation to the public and our media partners for your help with this investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Your sharing of this information is what led to the timely apprehension of this individual.”

B.C. court documents show that Page is facing six counts: Two counts of theft, possession of stolen property, resisting a police officer, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Page’s first appearance was Friday in Kamloops. He’s in custody, with his next court date being May 3.