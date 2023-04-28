Menu

Crime

No charges after apology from men who brought replica rifle near Colwood, B.C. school

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 7:11 pm
Two men have been released without charge after bringing an airsoft rifle near a Vancouver Island school on Thurs. April 27, 2023.
Two men have been released without charge after bringing an airsoft rifle near a Vancouver Island school on Thurs. April 27, 2023. RCMP
Two men have apologized after bringing a replica rifle near a Vancouver Island school on Thursday, leading to a precautionary “hold and secure” and a police search of the area.

They were spotted in a vehicle near College Road and Thetis Crescent in Colwood around 2:30 p.m., pointing what was described as a long gun towards the trees, before walking into the woods themselves.

West Shore RCMP said its officers flooded the area and asked the nearby École John Stubbs Memorial School to lock its outside doors as a precaution, in addition to notifying military police.

Click to play video: 'Teen charged in Nanaimo school knife incident'
Teen charged in Nanaimo school knife incident

The two men, 20 and 21 years old, were arrested within an hour for possession of a weapon with dangerous purpose, police said. Officers quickly determined, however, that the long gun was a replica.

According to West Shore RCMP, the men said they had just bought the airsoft rifle, wanted to try it out in the woods, and never pointed it at anyone.

“After speaking with police both men understood the fear and concern they brought about by carrying this rifle in public near a school,” reads a Friday statement from the Mounties.

“They have since relinquished the replica rifle to the RCMP and apologized for their actions. They were released from custody without charges.”

Replica firearms are not illegal themselves, but can result in charges if used in commission of a crime.

