Pair arrested, 3rd suspect sought following assault in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested in connection with an early-April assault in downtown Kitchener and are continuing efforts to identify a third suspect.

The alleged assault occurred April 3 at around 2 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the old Charles Street Bus Terminal following reports of an injured man.

Paramedics took the man to an out-of-region hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide an update on his condition on Friday.

The man’s injuries appeared to have been caused by an assault, police said earlier this month.

On Friday, police announced that two men from Kitchener, aged 39 and 40, had been arrested. Both face charges of aggravated assault.

Police say they are still working to figure out the identity of a third man who may be connected with the assault.