Crime

Pair arrested, 3rd suspect sought following assault in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 2:09 pm
A Grand River Transit bus at the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener in 2018. The facility was closed in 2020. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus at the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener in 2018. The facility was closed in 2020. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested in connection with an early-April assault in downtown Kitchener and are continuing efforts to identify a third suspect.

The alleged assault occurred April 3 at around 2 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the old Charles Street Bus Terminal following reports of an injured man.

Read more: Waterloo man arrested after gun found in home in Sunnydale area

Paramedics took the man to an out-of-region hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide an update on his condition on Friday.

The man’s injuries appeared to have been caused by an assault, police said earlier this month.

Read more: ‘Targeted’ shooting near apartment building in Kitchener is under investigation

On Friday, police announced that two men from Kitchener, aged 39 and 40, had been arrested. Both face charges of aggravated assault.

Police say they are still working to figure out the identity of a third man who may be connected with the assault.

