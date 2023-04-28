Here’s where celebrations will be held in Toronto for the coronation of King Charles III

As preparations continue for the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom, plans are in the works for celebrations in Ontario, too.
King Charles III ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6 and will mark the first coronation of a Canadian head of state in seven decades.
Here’s a look at when and where Ontarians can celebrate the historic event:
According to the provincial government, the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and Premier Doug Ford, Speaker Ted Arnott and Indigenous leaders will hold a flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute and a drum circle at 11:15 a.m. on May 6.
“Members of the public are invited to attend,” the provincial government said in an email. “The event will also be available to watch online.”
After the ceremony, a Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair is scheduled to be held on the south lawn of Queen’s Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
According to the release, the event is open to the public free of charge and will include family activities like carnival rides and live entertainment.
“A ‘Taste of Ontario’ will provide complimentary food and beverages from Ontario farmers and processors,” the release read.
The province said 10 “major cultural attractions” and 39 provincial parks will be offering free admission for day use on May 6, inlcuding:
- The Art Gallery of Ontario
- Fort William Historical Park
- McMichael Canadian Art Collection
- Niagara Parks’ Butterfly Conservatory and Floral Showhouse
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Botanical Gardens
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Sainte-Marie among the Hurons
- Science North
- Upper Canada Village
The province said 39 provincial parks will also offer free admission to the public. The full list and more information can be found on the Ontario Parks website.
