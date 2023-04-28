Here’s where celebrations will be held in Toronto for the coronation of King Charles III

Send this page to someone via email

As preparations continue for the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom, plans are in the works for celebrations in Ontario, too.

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6 and will mark the first coronation of a Canadian head of state in seven decades.

Here’s a look at when and where Ontarians can celebrate the historic event:

According to the provincial government, the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and Premier Doug Ford, Speaker Ted Arnott and Indigenous leaders will hold a flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute and a drum circle at 11:15 a.m. on May 6.

“Members of the public are invited to attend,” the provincial government said in an email. “The event will also be available to watch online.”

After the ceremony, a Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair is scheduled to be held on the south lawn of Queen’s Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the release, the event is open to the public free of charge and will include family activities like carnival rides and live entertainment.

“A ‘Taste of Ontario’ will provide complimentary food and beverages from Ontario farmers and processors,” the release read.

The province said 10 “major cultural attractions” and 39 provincial parks will be offering free admission for day use on May 6, inlcuding:

The Art Gallery of Ontario

Fort William Historical Park

McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Niagara Parks’ Butterfly Conservatory and Floral Showhouse

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Botanical Gardens

Royal Ontario Museum

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons

Science North

Upper Canada Village

The province said 39 provincial parks will also offer free admission to the public. The full list and more information can be found on the Ontario Parks website.