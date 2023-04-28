Province announces $30M for new surgical centre at Steinbach, Man. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Steinbach’s hospital is getting a new surgical centre with a price tag of almost $30 million, the province said Friday.

The project, at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, will see three new operating rooms built, with everything expected to be complete by 2025.

The upgrade is on top of $30 million or so in previously announced work on the hospital.

“This investment towards further expansion at Bethesda Regional Health Centre will ensure this facility continues to meet the health-care needs of residents in Steinbach and surrounding communities,” said Southern Health-Santé Sud CEO Jane Curtis.

“The completion of this project will allow for an increase in surgical capacity and support better patient care and sustainability of health-care services offered now and for many years to come.”

The development announced Friday is also expected to include other amenities such as a pre-operative consult room, expanded lab space, a reception area for patients and family, a cultural space that will support services including Indigenous cultural ceremonies like smudging, and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who made the announcement on behalf of Health Minister Audrey Gordon, said the improvements will increase the profile of medical services offered in Steinbach, the province’s third-largest city, and will also allow room for further growth.