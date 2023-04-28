Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man arrested after gun found in home in Sunnydale area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 10:18 am
Waterloo Regional Police released an image of the gun they allegedly found in a Sunnydale home. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police released an image of the gun they allegedly found in a Sunnydale home. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Waterloo man is facing weapons charges after a disturbance call at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday night, according to regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the Sunnydale area of Waterloo shortly after 10 p.m. after the incident was reported.

Read more: Police officers called in to Waterloo Catholic school board meeting

After an investigation, police discovered the man’s identity and placed him under arrest.

They obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of the home where they found a gun.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Suspicious’ fire at home in Waterloo leads police to marijuana operation

Police say a 20-year-old man from Waterloo is facing multiple charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeWaterloo gunsSunnydale Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers