Waterloo man arrested after gun found in home in Sunnydale area

A Waterloo man is facing weapons charges after a disturbance call at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday night, according to regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the Sunnydale area of Waterloo shortly after 10 p.m. after the incident was reported.

After an investigation, police discovered the man’s identity and placed him under arrest.

They obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of the home where they found a gun.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Waterloo is facing multiple charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.