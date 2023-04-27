Police officers called in to Waterloo Catholic school board meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police officers were called in to restore order to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meeting on Monday, the WCDSB says in a statement.

The statement says “a number of individuals were disruptive, causing the meeting to be briefly recessed.”

There were no arrests made as a result of the meeting and there is not expected to be any further action taken by police, the statement notes.

“The meeting resumed and Trustees received the presentation from the meeting’s sole registered delegation,” it says.

At issue were now-deleted tweets from Cambridge trustee Wendy Ashby, who has since disabled her Twitter account.

There are several petitions that have sprung up on websites calling for Ashby’s removal from the board.

“I apologize for my tweets that offended people and I apologize to my board colleagues for how this has impacted them,” Ashby said in a statement.

“Conversations about inequality are often uncomfortable. As a Métis woman and in my professional role, I encounter these discussions regularly and part of these discussions is to challenge our existing systems.”

The board says it does not support the statements Ashby made on Twitter.

“The Board is aware of concerns raised by community members regarding the contents of the posts by Trustee Ashby and is doing its due diligence in ensuring that those concerns are heard,” the WCDSB statement read. “Whenever there are allegations of a breach in the code of conduct, the Board follows up with a review into those allegations.”