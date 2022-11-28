WCDSB trustee election in Cambridge finally comes to an end

The results are finally in for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board election for Cambridge-North Dumfries, with voters having elected David Guerin, Marisa Phillips and Robert Sikora.
The City of Cambridge said only 5.7 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, with 1,144 coming online.
It was forced to hold a special election as two of the six candidates’ names were missing from ballots during last month’s municipal elections.
It was initially supposed to close on Nov. 18 but the voting deadline was extended for a week because of an issue with mail-in ballots.
Guerin, Phillips and Sikora will represent both Cambridge and North Dumfries.
The ballots in the latter township contained all six names for the initial election. The North Dumfries ballots were sealed until Friday, when the Cambridge portion of the election came to an end.
Cambridge says it is conducting a third-party review to uncover what caused the issues with balloting.
