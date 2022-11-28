Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WCDSB trustee election in Cambridge finally comes to an end

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 1:10 pm
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The results are finally in for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board election for Cambridge-North Dumfries, with voters having elected David Guerin, Marisa Phillips and Robert Sikora.

The City of Cambridge said only 5.7 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot, with 1,144 coming online.

Read more: Cambridge extends deadline for those wishing to vote in WCDSB trustee election

It was forced to hold a special election as two of the six candidates’ names were missing from ballots during last month’s municipal elections.

Trending Now
Trending Now

It was initially supposed to close on Nov. 18 but the voting deadline was extended for a week because of an issue with mail-in ballots.

Guerin, Phillips and Sikora will represent both Cambridge and North Dumfries.

Story continues below advertisement

The ballots in the latter township contained all six names for the initial election. The North Dumfries ballots were sealed until Friday, when the Cambridge portion of the election came to an end.

Cambridge says it is conducting a third-party review to uncover what caused the issues with balloting.

Waterloo newsCambridge newsMunicipal ElectionOntario municipal electionWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBOntario municipal election 2022Cambridge election 2022Special electionWaterloo elections 2022trustee vote
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers