Cambridge Catholic school broken into, vandalized with hate-motivated symbols

Waterloo Regional Police say someone broke into a Catholic school in Cambridge, Ont., on Wednesday night, leaving hate-motivated messages in their wake.
According to police, the break-in occurred at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on Elgin Street North sometime between 7 and 11 p.m.
The suspect or suspects forced their way in through a locked door.
Police say they left with school property and left behind vandalism, including “hate-motivated symbols.”
Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information.
