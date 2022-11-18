Cambridge Catholic school broken into, vandalized with hate-motivated symbols

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say someone broke into a Catholic school in Cambridge, Ont., on Wednesday night, leaving hate-motivated messages in their wake.

According to police, the break-in occurred at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on Elgin Street North sometime between 7 and 11 p.m.

The suspect or suspects forced their way in through a locked door.

Police say they left with school property and left behind vandalism, including “hate-motivated symbols.”

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information.