Crime

Cambridge Catholic school broken into, vandalized with hate-motivated symbols

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:33 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say someone broke into a Catholic school in Cambridge on Wednesday night, leaving hate-motivated messages in their wake. File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say someone broke into a Catholic school in Cambridge, Ont., on Wednesday night, leaving hate-motivated messages in their wake.

According to police, the break-in occurred at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on Elgin Street North sometime between 7 and 11 p.m.

Read more: 81-year-old Cambridge man charged after teen sexually assaulted at arena

The suspect or suspects forced their way in through a locked door.

Trending Now

Police say they left with school property and left behind vandalism, including “hate-motivated symbols.”

Read more: Waterloo police make arrest in break-in at Kitchener bylaw enforcement office

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information.

