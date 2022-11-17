Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police make arrest in break-in at Kitchener bylaw enforcement office

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 5:47 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Two Kitchener men have been charged in connection with an overnight break-in at a bylaw enforcement office earlier this year.

Waterloo regional police were called to the office on Ontario Street North on Feb. 10.

Investigators say nine police radios were taken from the premises.

Also stolen were a charger, a Panasonic Toughbook computer and charger, and a container of oleoresin capsicum (or pepper) spray.

They say a bylaw enforcement vest, hat and jacket may have also been taken during the break-in.

Trending Now

Read more: Police charge London, Ont. man in connection to robbery at Waterloo business

On Wednesday, members of the Waterloo police break, enter and vehicle theft team arrested two individuals who investigators say attempted to sell the stolen police radios.

Story continues below advertisement

One was recovered at the scene and six more were found at a home in Kitchener after police executed a search warrant.

Two others remain missing and police say they have been disabled and rendered inoperable.

A 36-year-old and a 46-year-old will be making future court appearances.

 

TheftKitchener newsKitchener CrimeBreak InWaterloo Regional Police ServiceBy-law Enforcementpolice radios
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers