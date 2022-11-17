Waterloo police make arrest in break-in at Kitchener bylaw enforcement office

See more sharing options

Two Kitchener men have been charged in connection with an overnight break-in at a bylaw enforcement office earlier this year.

Waterloo regional police were called to the office on Ontario Street North on Feb. 10.

Investigators say nine police radios were taken from the premises.

Also stolen were a charger, a Panasonic Toughbook computer and charger, and a container of oleoresin capsicum (or pepper) spray.

They say a bylaw enforcement vest, hat and jacket may have also been taken during the break-in.

On Wednesday, members of the Waterloo police break, enter and vehicle theft team arrested two individuals who investigators say attempted to sell the stolen police radios.

One was recovered at the scene and six more were found at a home in Kitchener after police executed a search warrant.

Two others remain missing and police say they have been disabled and rendered inoperable.

A 36-year-old and a 46-year-old will be making future court appearances.