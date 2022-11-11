Police charge London, Ont. man in connection to robbery at Waterloo business

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police Service have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday’s robbery at an uptown Waterloo business.

Four men were seen entering a clothing store in the area of King Street South and Willis Way around 6 p.m.

One of the four brandished a knife and used it to threaten a store employee as they fled the premises with the unpaid merchandise.

Investigators say they have identified one of the four suspects and arrested a 34-year-old man from London, Ont. on Thursday.

He has been charged with charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

The other suspects remain at-large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service Robbery unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.