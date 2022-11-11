Menu

Crime

Police charge London, Ont. man in connection to robbery at Waterloo business

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 10:34 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a robbery in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police Service have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday’s robbery at an uptown Waterloo business.

Four men were seen entering a clothing store in the area of King Street South and Willis Way around 6 p.m.

One of the four brandished a knife and used it to threaten a store employee as they fled the premises with the unpaid merchandise.

Investigators say they have identified one of the four suspects and arrested a 34-year-old man from London, Ont. on Thursday.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate armed robbery at clothing store

He has been charged with charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

The other suspects remain at-large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service Robbery unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

