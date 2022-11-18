Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

81-year-old Cambridge man charged after teen sexually assaulted at arena

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 10:51 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say that an 81-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a recent sexual assault reported at an arena in Cambridge.

Police say the incident occurred at Galt Arena Gardens on Shade Street on Nov. 3. with a teen girl reporting the assault at around 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Teen sexually assaulted at arena in Cambridge, police say

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

They say the man, who is from Cambridge, is facing several sexual-related offences, including sexual assault.

Read more: Teen sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween: Waterloo police

Police say he was released and will have a court date on Jan. 9, 2023.

Advertisement
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge sexual assaultCambridge arenaGalt Arena GardensGalt Arena Gardens Sexual assaultCambridge man charged
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers