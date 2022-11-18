81-year-old Cambridge man charged after teen sexually assaulted at arena

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say that an 81-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a recent sexual assault reported at an arena in Cambridge.

Police say the incident occurred at Galt Arena Gardens on Shade Street on Nov. 3. with a teen girl reporting the assault at around 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

They say the man, who is from Cambridge, is facing several sexual-related offences, including sexual assault.

Police say he was released and will have a court date on Jan. 9, 2023.