Crime

Teen sexually assaulted at arena in Cambridge, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 10:22 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was sexually assaulted by a man at an arena in Cambridge earlier this month.

Police say the incident occurred at Galt Arena Gardens on Shade Street on Nov. 3. Police say she reported the assault at around 7:40 p.m.

Read more: Teen sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween: Waterloo police

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police did not provide any details about the suspect in the case.

Read more: Teen arrested in connection to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge, Ont.

They say officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

