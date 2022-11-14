Teen sexually assaulted at arena in Cambridge, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was sexually assaulted by a man at an arena in Cambridge earlier this month.
Police say the incident occurred at Galt Arena Gardens on Shade Street on Nov. 3. Police say she reported the assault at around 7:40 p.m.
Read more: Teen sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween: Waterloo police
Read More
No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.
Trending Now
Police did not provide any details about the suspect in the case.
They say officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments