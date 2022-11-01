Teen sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween: Waterloo police

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a teen was sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween.

They say the incident occurred while she was walking near Stewart Avenue and East Street in the Galt area at around 8:30 p.m.

Police were unable to provide any suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477