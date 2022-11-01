Menu

Crime

Teen sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 3:10 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a teen was sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Halloween.

They say the incident occurred while she was walking near Stewart Avenue and East Street in the Galt area at around 8:30 p.m.

Teen arrested in connection to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge, Ont.

Police were unable to provide any suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

