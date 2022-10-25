Teen arrested in connection to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police say that a teenager has been arrested in connection with a recent buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge.
According to police, the robbery occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near Compass Trail and Pointer Street.
Read more: Trio of men linked to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge
They say the victim had arranged to meet with a person who had expressed interest in buying an item from them off of an online buy-and-sell site.
When the victim arrived at the meeting, two people assaulted them and took the item that was up for sale.
A pair of suspects fled the area on foot, according to police.
They say a teen is facing charges of robbery and theft under $5,000.
Police say they are still looking for other suspects in connection with the case.
Comments