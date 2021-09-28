Global News Hour at 6 BC September 28 2021 9:33pm 01:56 Nanaimo RCMP set up safe zone in parking lot Nanaimo RCMP have set up a ‘safe zone’ in their parking lot, monitored by a surveillance camera, for people who buy, sell or trade goods online, or for parents doing custody exchanges with their children. Kylie Stanton reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?