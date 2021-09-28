Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2021 9:33pm
01:56

Nanaimo RCMP set up safe zone in parking lot

Nanaimo RCMP have set up a ‘safe zone’ in their parking lot, monitored by a surveillance camera, for people who buy, sell or trade goods online, or for parents doing custody exchanges with their children. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home