Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who responded to FB Marketplace ad tried to steal seller’s phone: North Vancouver RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo RCMP set up safe zone in parking lot'
Nanaimo RCMP set up safe zone in parking lot
WATCH: Nanaimo RCMP have set up a 'safe zone' in their parking lot, monitored by a surveillance camera, for people who buy, sell or trade goods online, or for parents doing custody exchanges with their children. Kylie Stanton reports – Sep 28, 2021

North Vancouver RCMP says it is looking for a young man who tried to steal a woman’s phone at Victoria Park last week.

Police said the woman had posted her phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace and a person responded to the ad.

They met at Victoria Park located at 150 E Keith Rd. in North Vancouver just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

During the exchange, the suspect pepper-sprayed the woman, police said, and then attempted to take her phone.

Read more: Abbotsford police set up ‘buy and sell zone’ for Craigslist, Facebook purchases 

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in horrific new lawsuit

However, the suspect was unsuccessful and fled from the park. While officers flooded the park right away, the suspect in the case has not been located.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as between 22 and 25 years old, clean-shaven, approximately 160 pounds, with a slim build and a narrow nose.

He was wearing a long yellow hooded rain jacket, black pants, black sneakers with red and white colouring and was wearing a black backpack.

Click to play video: 'VPD issues safety warning after Facebook Marketplace robberies'
VPD issues safety warning after Facebook Marketplace robberies

“If anyone is making an in-person transaction via Facebook Marketplace or other online services, the North Vancouver RCMP encourage them to make their exchanges at a safe zone outside the detachment located at 147 E 14th St., North Vancouver,” Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“It’s a much safer place.”

North VancouverVictoria ParkNorth Vancouver RCMPFacebook MarketplaceNorth Vancouver Crimenorth vancouver robberyFacebook Marketplace theftNorth Vancouver marketplace
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers