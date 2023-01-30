Man who responded to FB Marketplace ad tried to steal seller’s phone: North Vancouver RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP says it is looking for a young man who tried to steal a woman’s phone at Victoria Park last week.

Police said the woman had posted her phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace and a person responded to the ad.

They met at Victoria Park located at 150 E Keith Rd. in North Vancouver just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

During the exchange, the suspect pepper-sprayed the woman, police said, and then attempted to take her phone.

However, the suspect was unsuccessful and fled from the park. While officers flooded the park right away, the suspect in the case has not been located.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as between 22 and 25 years old, clean-shaven, approximately 160 pounds, with a slim build and a narrow nose.

He was wearing a long yellow hooded rain jacket, black pants, black sneakers with red and white colouring and was wearing a black backpack.

1:46 VPD issues safety warning after Facebook Marketplace robberies

“If anyone is making an in-person transaction via Facebook Marketplace or other online services, the North Vancouver RCMP encourage them to make their exchanges at a safe zone outside the detachment located at 147 E 14th St., North Vancouver,” Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“It’s a much safer place.”